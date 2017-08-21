Toronto’s new breakout star Nav invited his bro Metro Boomin’ out to the strip the club for their “Call Me” video, but still, he didn’t really enjoy himself. That’s what the expression on his face says at least.

From the duo’s joint album Perfect Timing, the dollars fly high in the sky in the short film — directed by RJ Sanchez — however the XO rapper seems more interested in his iPhone than the boobs giggling in his face. Clearly, the extra curricular activities associated with rap stardom can get tiresome…quick.

Food for thought.

