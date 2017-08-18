A short viral documentary on VICE News depicted the events of the recent Charlottesville white supremacist/alt-right rally and the terror that unfolded in the Virginia town last weekend.

READ: Charlamagne Tha God Makes Charlottesville Marchers Donkey Of The Day

In the doc, a man by the name of Christopher Cantwell was followed by cameras, and boasted about being “ready for violence.” The neo-Nazi displayed his guns and pistols, and said he and his comrades would “f**king kill” those counter-protesting.

“white men are the de facto rulers of the Earth,” he said.

In a recent video uploaded by Cantwell, the bold “Unite The Right” co-organizer does a complete 180. He records himself sobbing uncontrollably, after he learns there may be a warrant out for his arrest. In between tears, he attempts to make a case for himself and other white supremacists.

“We have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful,” he cries. “I’m armed. I do not want violence with you, alright? I’m terrified. I’m afraid you’re going to kill me, I really am.”

“Chelsea Manning, this tra**y fanatic, has a picture of himself…herself…talking about curb-stomping Nazis…WE are trying to make this peaceful, and our enemies will not stop. What options do we have left?” he says between sniffles.

READ: Neo-Nazis March Through University Of Virginia Carrying Torches, Because “White Lives Matter”

“I don’t know what else to say,” he continues. “Let’s do this however we need to do it. If I have to go to jail today, it wouldn’t be the f**kin’ first time. I honestly believe that I’ve been law-abiding…[violence] was done in defense of myself and others.”

In the doc, Cantwell is sprayed with pepper spray, and also discusses how he wants to protect women like Ivanka Trump from Jewish men. He also briefly mentions “little black a** holes” like Trayvon Martin and other faces of the Black Lives Matter movement.