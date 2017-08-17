It’s a shame to see a legend’s story go untold. Enter Weldon Irvine, the jazz-funk superstar who helped create the careers of Mos Def and Common, and who is now the subject of a documentary titled Digging for Weldon Irvine.

Among his many accomplishments, Irvine wrote Nina Simone’s famous “To Be Young, Gifted and Black.” It’s estimated he’d written over 500 songs in total. Irvine was also part of a prominent component in the civil rights movement.

READ: Beyonce Reportedly Releasing Documentary Chronicling Her Life Over The Last Two Years

The film, directed by Victorious DeCosta, shows Irvine’s life story from his beginnings in Hampton, Virginia, to his unfortunate suicidal death in April 2002 at age 58. In efforts to fund the cost of making the film, DeCosta’s team started a crowdfunding initiative. Here’s what viewers can expect to see and learn about Irvine:

READ: New JAY-Z And Kanye West Documentary Examines Their Relationship

“Irvine, who wrote over 500 songs and over 50 plays, relentlessly strived to reinvent himself within an industry and a world that didn’t always reciprocate, understand or appreciate his voice,” the synopsis of the film reads. “A hovering backdrop of generational burdens, toxic vices, and unapologetic blackness paint the complexities that sing an all too familiar refrain of the native sons’ inability to fully escape the web of American fate. Yet, the resilience of Weldon Irvine’s creative contribution remains a lovely, precious dream.”