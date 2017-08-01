Nia Long is taking her talents out to Los Angeles to join the city’s famed criminal investigation team. The actress was reportedly cast in the ninth season of NCIS: Los Angeles as a series regular.

Long will reportedly play Shay Mosley, the investigation team’s newly hired executive assistant director. Mosley will reportedly serve as a replacement for the deceased NCIS Assistant Director Owen Granger. Granger was originally played by Miguel Ferrer, who died in Jan. 2017.

READ: Nia Long Snags New Role On Season 3 Of ‘Empire’

Long’s character is supposed to shake things up on set, considering she comes from a Secret Service background, Deadline reports. While Mosley seems pretty complex, it shouldn’t be a problem for Long, since the role was reportedly tailor-made for her. “The character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality and we are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show,” NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said. “We couldn’t be happier to have her join our family.”

READ: Nia Long Plays Roxanne Shanté’s Mom In New Biopic Produced By Forest Whitaker

In the past year, Long has held recurring on shows such as Fox’s Empire. She guest starred alongside Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard as Giuliana Green. She’s also starred in Netflix’s original series Dear White People and Amazon’s Hand of God.

The ninth season of NCIS: Los Angeles premieres on CBS on Oct. 1.