Nick Cannon doesn’t care about the latest batch of disturbing allegations surrounding R Kelly. During an interview with E!’s Daily Pop morning show Tuesday (Aug. 1), Cannon brushed off reports that the 50-year-old R&B singer has a secret sex cult.

“If we’re going to judge R. Kelly we gotta’ judge Roman Polanski,” Cannon said of the Oscar-winning director who pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, stemming from a 1977 sexual assault on a then 13-year-old girl.

“I don’t know what that man does at night,” he continued of Kellz. “I’ve been in the studio with that man, that man is a genius. I’ve been on stage with him, I ain’t been in his bedroom. I don’t know if it’s a cult, fire, brimstone…I don’t know and I really don’t care. That’s none of my business.”

The self-proclaimed Pied Piper was featured on Cannon’s 2003 single “Gigolo,” and the two appear to still be on friendly terms. In fact, Kelly has an open invitation to appear on Wild N’ Out, provided that he’s okay with Canon making “pee jokes” about him.

“What that man does in his life, that’s his life. I got my own issues,” Cannon reiterated before joking, “I’m trying to clean out my own closet.”

