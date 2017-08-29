Nicki Minaj is hardly ever bashful when it comes to handing out guest verses. So far this year, Minaj has tacked on verses for Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up,” Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” and most recently London On Da Track’s “No Flag.” Now Minaj is hoping to leave her fingerprints on Lil Uzi Vert’s “The Way Life Goes.”

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), Minaj released an Instagram video showing her mouthing off the lyrics to Uzi Vert’s new song off his debut album Love Is Rage 2, which was released last week. The caption read, “Ummm Uzi better make this a single, send me the beat, and quit playin.” Shortly after Minaj’s post swept through the Internet, Uzi Vert reposted her video onto his page. “Luv is Rage 2,” wrote Uzi, who added a smiley face and love letter emoji after his caption.

This wouldn’t be the first time Minaj and Uzi Vert teamed up for a track. Last year, they appeared on Meek Mill’s DC4 mixtape on the track “Froze.” Since then, Uzi Vert’s stock has risen exponentially. Luv Is Rage 2 is slated to score a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with a resounding 110,000 copies. He also earned himself a top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with “XO Tour Llif3.”

