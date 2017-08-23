Nicki Minaj announced in a series of photographs that she is teaming up with makeup giant MAC Cosmetics to create her own line.

The rapper unveiled that she will be releasing two signature lipsticks with MAC in the fall. One is called “Nicki’s Nude” while the other will share the moniker of her 2014 album of the same name, “The Pinkprint.” These are just a taste of a bigger collaboration project in 2018, per the Queens MC.

“It’s a first of its kind partnership for me and the OG M·A·C,” she teased of her collaboration with the makeup line on her Instagram. “Until then- I’m giving you a little tease with two lipsticks I created, coming out globally in September.”

This is the second time Her Minajesty has teamed up with MAC; the first time was in 2012, when she released a lavender lipstick shade for their Viva Glam foundation.

Fans can cop Nicki’s new shades when they hit stores on Sept. 21. MAC lipsticks sell for $18.