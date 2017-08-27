Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, & More Perform At 2017 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj managed to score at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards as she was brought out by Katy Perry to performing their newest hit, “Swish Swish” at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

With an eccentric and hilarious basketball motif, Katy Perry came on stage in glammed out Basketball attire with her team players on stage.

READ: Kung Fu Kenny Style: Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off The 2017 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj (who somehow took the high road and NOT take a retaliatory stab at Remy Ma) made her presence known as performed her verse in some sexy referee attire.

Check out the memorable performance below.

Travis $cott also made a surprise appearance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards alongside 30 Seconds to Mars at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

READ: Watch Cardi B Perform “Bodak Yellow” At 2017 MTV VMAs Pre-Show

Under a thermal vision lens, the band performed a new iteration of their hit “Walk On Water” in front of the packed arena, which was very trippy effects.

Out of nowhere, came Travis $cott in his most lit glory performing a new verse with the band.

Check out the performance below.