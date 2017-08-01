Nike has ended its relationship with A$AP Mob member and clothing designer A$AP Bari following sexual assault allegations against him, Fader confirms. The allegations stem from a video that surfaced earlier this month, apparently depicting Bari (born Jabari Shelton) trying to force a woman to give him oral sex against her will.

Bari operates the VLONE streetwear brand. Nike had previously collaborated with Bari on several VLONE Air Force 1 sneakers and a pop-up shop. In recent days, the label came under pressure from outlets such as fashion and culture site Highsnobiety to publicly address the allegations.

In an earlier statement, released shortly after the video surfaced, Bari promised to “reflect” on his actions. “We have resolved this issue amicably among all parties as adults,” he wrote. “We were friends before this and will remain friends afterwards. Being raised by strong women who taught me to respect everyone, I’m disappointed in the situation as well as myself and will reflect on the situation appropriately.”

