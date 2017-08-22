Rapper NIKO IS began his crusade to deliver rare vibes to his fanbase over a year ago when he released his songs​.​4​.​people​.​who​.​break​.​promises EP. Then, back in February, the Brazillian rhymer dubbed his on-going EP series a “chillogy,” and dropped off songs​.​4​.​people​.​who​.​break​.​hearts.

Last month, the Orlando native came through with songs​.​4​.​people​.​who​.​break​.​promises​.​slowly, which is one hell of a homage to DJ Screw. Today, the Javotti Media signee returns with the final EP in the series songs.4.people.who.break.bread via Colours of the Culture.

“This one is more communal,” NIKO IS told VIBE. “The focus is on All the cooks in the kitchen. You get the four courses but you never meet the chef / or the cooks. First two albums centered on the impact of others. This final installment celebrates everything and everyone that goes into pot of gumbo.”

NIKO delivers eight brand new records, including his aggressive yet socially woke single “God.&.the.Devil.in.the.land.of.the.Sun.” He also teams up with a handful of artists like KOOL AD, Chino XL, SPVIC of Haikaiss, Chazmere, and more.

Stream/purchase NIKO IS’ songs.4.people.who.break.bread below.