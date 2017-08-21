Four years and a powerful documentary after releasing his 2013 album, Hear Ye Him, No Malice has come back stronger than ever with his hard-hitting — and truthful — new album, Let the Dead Bury The Dead.

The album shows the Virginia native in his sharpest form yet as he pulls no punches on religion, social issues, politics and his personal life. The Thornton brother isn’t taking anyone with him but God and the listeners on this lyrical journey as he’s riding solo with no features.

Let the Dead Bury the Dead includes also his inflammatory singles, “Fake News” and “So Woke” — where he holds noting back while telling the truth about the times we’re living in.

No Malice’s new album is available on all streaming platforms and digital markets everywhere.