N.O.R.E. and Pharrell’s long list of hit records have fueled countless house parties and clubs across the world. At this point, you can probably play “Nothin” in any random corner of this planet — and fans will react the same no matter how remote the location.

Today (Aug 31), the pair reunites to add another track to that list, “Uno Mas,” which is already receiving praise across the World Wide Web.

The return of tropical thug NORE, I’m so here for it https://t.co/7RN17SZ8bM — #UNFLUENCER (@JoseRMejia) August 31, 2017

“A twenty year career, I hope you understand/I used to pitch on the block, I did it underhand/They said I’d never make it, never be much/And I agreed wit’ ‘em, I ain’t see such/So I celebrate life (life)/Vodka shots, this with ice (ice)/Baby we gon’ drink more/At least one more, don’t needa’ think more,” raps the Lefrak-raised rapper on the new single.

N.O.R.E’s “Uno Mas” single is available on all streaming platforms now.