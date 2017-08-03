How many legends do you know that have a basketball court named after them? Well, you can now add Notorious B.I.G. to your list. The New York City council recently honored the rap legend by naming a basketball court in Brooklyn after him.

New York Councilman, Robert Cornegy gathered, along with Biggie’s daughter, T’yanna Wallace and his longtime friends, Lil Cease and Mister Cee, where they officially renamed the Crispus Attucks Playground on Fulton Street. Videos recorded during the naming ceremony, show Cease and T’yana cutting the ribbon on the basketball court. “The feeling is surreal,” Cornegy said. “(His mother) changed the acronym for B.I.G. to stand for books instead of guns. We’re in the process of redoing libraries providing books for young kids in school and that was her commitment.”

The basketball courts at Crispus Attucks playground in Brooklyn has been renamed after Notorious B.I.G. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xYKPlCxv9P — All Def Music (@AllDefMusic) August 2, 2017

T’yanna also spoke during the ceremony, expressing how happy she was that her father’s legacy continues to live on. “I’m so grateful for this. I’m proud of him. We’re all proud of him” “If you were to tell Biggie that he was getting basketball courts named after him he would have laughed. He was just a funny dude, always laughing,” Mister Cee added.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of B.I.G.’s tragic death. In honor of his memory and legacy, Bad Boy launched its reunion tour to pay tribute to its fallen member. Faith Evans also released her studio album, The King & I, featuring unreleased music from the two of them.

Check out footage from the renaming ceremony here.