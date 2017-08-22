A friendly neighborhood barbecue in Harlem, NY was brought to an abrupt end over the weekend when a police officer poured a gallon of water over a grill.

The incident happened on Sunday (Aug. 20) when filmmaker and event promoter GDott announced plans for brunch on Instagram. Taking place off the corner of 171st and 7th Ave., the event reportedly brought together affiliates GDott’s and children from the area.

We having a Barbecue Brunch on the Thot Block right now! Shit finna be Litty 5000! Pull up like huggies 🥞🥓🍳🍗🍖🍔🌽🍓🍇🍉🍤🍾🥂🥃🤤😎 #21Jumpstreet #ItsTheMotion #MotionBoys #ThotBlock A post shared by Motion Boys | 1302 (@itsgdott) on Aug 20, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

A few hours into the cookout, two police officers were called to the area with one taking actions into his own hands to end the event.

Clown ass cop came to the #ThotBlock violating fucking our groove up smh. Violate, you gone get violated! Cop or not! 🤷🏽‍♂️🖕🏾👮🏻Now get off my block ✌🏾 A post shared by Motion Boys | 1302 (@itsgdott) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

Children lined up for food were then turned away after the grill was destroyed. The officers can be heard telling organizers of the event that they didn’t have the right permits to continue. It isn’t known if the group tried to keep the event going, but attendees believe the officer’s actions crossed the line.

