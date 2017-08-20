NYPD Officers Rally In Support Of Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er whose peaceful protest of the National Anthem which was sparked by police brutality against minorities, namely African-Americans in this county, received support from an unlikely but powerful group: The NYPD.

READ Michael Vick: “Colin Kaepernick Should Cut Afro To Appeal To NFL Teams”

As the football season nears and Kaepernick remains a “free agent” men and women from the force came together to show their support for the former quarterback. On Saturday (Aug. 19) the group of about 75 men and women wore shirts that read “#imwithkap” although City Council member Jumaane Williams donned a Kaepernick jersey.

READ NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Insists Colin Kaepernick Isn’t Blackballed From The League

Standing with the officers was former NYPD cop Frank Serpico who’s fight against corruption spawned the 1973 film “Serpico,” starring Al Pacino.

“I am here to support anyone who has the courage to stand up against injustice and oppression anywhere in this country and the world,” Serpico said.

After the rally everyone raised their first and took a knee in honor of Kaepernick. At this time, the 29-year-old has still not been signed by any NFL team.