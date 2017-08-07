A Brooklyn-based Dunkin’ Donuts allegedly refused to serve two NYPD officers, leading to a possible boycott of the popular restaurant, the New York Post reports.

The unidentified law enforcement officials said the cashier responded to their order with, “I don’t serve cops.” The officers were in plainclothes at the time, the Post adds.

“I assume it is an isolated incident,” Detectives’ Endowment Association President, Michael Palladino said. “Nevertheless, Dunkin’ Donuts corporate should issue an apology to the NYPD and until that happens, I have asked detectives and their families to refrain from patronizing the stores.”

Michelle King, Dunkin’ Brands spokeswoman, did issue a statement on the matter, writing, “The franchisee has informed us that he has made temporary adjustments to the store signage to be followed by a more permanent solution to avoid situations like this in the future.”

That Dunkin’ Donuts manager said he was unaware of the two patrons’ occupation when they walked in. “These two men in shirts and ties — who I later found out were police — must have never come to this Dunkin’ Donuts before, because instead of waiting in line where you order, they waited at the counter where you pick up your order.”