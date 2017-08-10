Oprah Winfrey and Kraft Heinz Company have joined forces to create a line of refrigerated comfort food called O, That’s Good!, CNN Money reports.

Four soups and four sides are the first products released from the partnership. The duo said the food will be available in grocery stores nationwide by the end of September.

“I love healthy foods and eating from my garden,” Winfrey said, which is why she wants to make “nutritious comfort foods more accessible to everyone.”

The soups will reportedly retail for $4.99, and the sides for $4.49. Additionally, Heinz and Winfrey say there are highly nutritious surprises in the items. For example, the broccoli cheddar soup will contain butternut squash instead of cheese, and a dish similar to mashed potatoes will include cauliflower in place of the potatoes.

The OWN network owner and Heinz will donate 10 percent of their profits to the charities Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America.