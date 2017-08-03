Oprah Winfrey has remained steadfast in her mission to live a healthy life. From pictures of her envious garden to her Weight Watchers endorsements, the inspiring mogul practices a disciplined eating regimen to keep her in good health and her weight at bay.

READ: Sorry Folks, Oprah Isn’t Interested In Running For President

For a feature in The New York Times, the OWN owner dished on her eating habits and shared that her weight can’t surpass 200 due to health risks that are hereditary.

“For your heart to pump, pump, pump, pump, it needs the least amount of weight possible to do that. So all of the people who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to accept myself as I am’ — I can’t accept myself if I’m over 200 pounds, because it’s too much work on my heart. It causes high blood pressure for me,” she said. “It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family.”

READ: HBO’s Exploration Of Henrietta Lacks’ Legacy Will Leave You Wanting More

She shared that Weight Watchers also keeps her “conscious and mindful,” after cleanses and “green juices and protein shakes” failed to produce lasting results.

Winfrey’s health journey is on the upswing, and so is her network, OWN, which boasts impressive ratings week after week thanks to shows like Queen Sugar, Greenleaf, and The Haves and the Have Nots.