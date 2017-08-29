Paris Jackson’s immense love for her father Michael Jackson reached social media Tuesday (Aug, 29), on what would’ve been the entertainer’s 59th birthday.

READ Paris Jackson Honors MJ With Bomb ‘Dangerous’ Tattoo

The actress and model posted to Instagram a childhood photo with her father with a loving message on his legacy and magic. “Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” she said.

“I will never feel love again the way I did with you. you are always with me and I am always with you. though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one and our souls will never change in that way.”

The second oldest of Jackson’s children has shared in the past the impact the King of Pop left on her life. In her interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Paris recalled the lessons she learned from her father and refuted conspiracy theories on her birth.

“He is my father. He will always be my father,” she said. “He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary,” the teen told the magazine. “I consider myself black. He would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So, I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

READ Paris Jackson Slams Wendy Williams For Downplaying Her ‘Rolling Stone’ Story

Michael’s activist roots were seen through the budding star at the MTV VMA’s Sunday (Aug. 27). Before presenting the “Best Pop Video” to Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane for “Down,” Paris called out “Nazi white supremacist jerks.”

“If we were to all stand up, united, as one, our impact, it would be, huge. Believe me. Huge,” she said, mocking Trump. “And that’s not fake news. So, let’s leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist.”

Michael Jackson died at the age of 50 in 2009. In addition to his undisputed pop culture status, he’s listed at the top of as Forbes’ Top-Earning Dead Celebrities of 2016 list with his estate bringing $825 million.

READ Paris Jackson Talks Being “Proud” Of Her Roots: “I Consider Myself Black”