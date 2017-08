PARTYNEXTDOOR goes off with an assorted variety of flows on his tantric new cut, “Break Me Down.” Mixing his soft crooning with some spotty raps, the OVO singer gets a few things off his chest here.

READ: PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases Lost “Intro” From ‘Colours 2′

From his past relationships to the jealous ones who envy his position in the music world, the singer puts all his emotions down on his latest release.

READ: PARTYNEXTDOOR And Drake Remix “Freak In You”