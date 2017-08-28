PARTYNEXTDOOR is slick with the words, and his music might just give your lover some explicit ideas on how to have your cake and eat it, too. On his latest bedroom jam, “Put It Silent,” the Toronto singer gives specific details on he operates when it comes to creepin’ on the low.

He doesn’t stop there, though. PARTY also released a track where he describes what he wants from his current fling. “There’s too much clothes on you girl/There’s too many hoes on you girl/I need you to get na-naked/I need you to get na-naked/Back it up baby I need the facin’,” sings PARTY on “Naked.” Clearly, the crooner has one thing on his mind.

