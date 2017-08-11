On Thursday (Aug. 10), Pedro Hernandez became the central figure of a Bronx protest aimed at getting the 17-year-old’s charges on attempted murder dropped. The rally held some 200 people and was organized by the same women behind this year’s Women’s March.

“Hopefully, Ms. Clark upstairs,” said local activist Supreme outside of District Attorney Darcel Clark’s office, “she’ll dismiss all of the charges after the rally.”

Hernandez was arrested and charged on attempted murder last year, even though the victim of the shooting in the case insists that Hernandez was not the shooter. Eight other eyewitnesses also say – either in video statements and written affidavits – that Hernandez was not the gunman.

After spending a year at Rikers (he refused a plea deal that would see him on probation for five years), Hernandez made bail at $100,000, thanks to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, Hernandez still has his trial date scheduled for next month in his attempted murder case. His family, surrounding community and supporters are demanding the case to be dismissed.

“We have to make sure that she hears our message, loud and clear,” said executive director of The Gathering for Justice Carmen Perez, referring to District Attorney Clark.

“It’s not only about Pedro,” said his mother, Jessica Perez, to PIX11 News after the rally. “It’s about our youth, it’s about our young Hispanics and blacks that have to stay in cages just because the parents don’t got enough money to bail them out. No more bails for these kids!”

Hired private investigator Manuel Gomez said this in regards to the detectives responsible for Hernandez’s arrest: “I want to see them locked up.” PIX 11 News reports that NYPD said Detective Terrell is under investigation.

Read more on the Hernandez’s on going trail, here.