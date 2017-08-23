The last time we heard from Toronto’s own Peter Jackson earlier this year, he was running a “Hundred Miles” for his life and family. This time, he goes from the wintry snow to sandy beaches with Chrissy Spratt on the second single from his Married 2 Success project, “Vacation.”

WATCH: Peter Jackson Goes A “Hundred Miles” And Running For His Family In New Video

“Vacation” is a litty summer song, and a true 360-turn from the artist’s previous work as he shows fans exactly how is his ideal getaway is supposed to be. He lyrically sets the vibe as he talks about pleasing beautiful women in the home of the CN Tower. His auto-tune tinged flow works perfectly with Spratt’s smooth vocals across the Caribbean style production.

Jackson’s video for “Vacation” is set to drop later this September.