Phillando Castile’s estranged father is interested in a portion of the million dollar settlement reached in the fatal police shooting of his son.

Phelix H. Frazier Sr. explained in a letter to District Judge Susan Robiner Wednesday (Aug. 2) from jail that he was deserving of at least $500,000 of the settlement. The Star Tribune reports his request came on the same day Castille’s mother Valerie Castile proposed the option to receive the money after attorney fees.

Frazier Sr. is currently serving a life sentence after he was convicted of running a large heroin trafficking ring.”I believe I will miss Philando (more) than most because of what we ‘were not’ able to do together,” his letter reads. While Robiner was touched by the letter, she believed he was not the right candidate for the funds. So far, Frazier Sr. has served 20 years of his sentence. Castile’s attorney Robert Bennett contacted 16 of Philando Castile’s relatives in search of a candidate. Frazier Sr. was the only one to reply but noted Valerie raised their son.

Robiner is considering awarding the money to Valerie, but also to Castille’s half-sister Allysza Castile. The 24-year-old said tearfully, she rather her mother take it. “I trust my mom,” she said. “They’ve always taken care of me. I don’t feel I need anything distributed to me. It’s always just been me, my mom and my brother.” Bennett added Allysza wasn’t a fair candidate due to certain “elements” in her life “that are not conducive to her receipt of a large sum of money at this time,” he said.

If given the settlement, Castile’s mother would use a portion of the money to fund the Philando Castile Relief Foundation, dedicated to other victims of gun violence.

