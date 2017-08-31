Playboi Carti & A$AP Rocky Poke Fun At Rapper Guns In “New Choppa” (Video)
For decades, guns and rap videos have been going together like night and day (for better or worse). Turning the common trope on its ear, Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky have linked up once again to show off a “New Choppa” in their hilarious video.
The two poke fun at the often-overused concept as they kick back on the couch, watching music videos, only to wind up inside of one. Carti and Flacko end up at a cartoonish gun range in the middle of a desert with beautiful women handling some heavy artillery.
