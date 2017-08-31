For decades, guns and rap videos have been going together like night and day (for better or worse). Turning the common trope on its ear, Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky have linked up once again to show off a “New Choppa” in their hilarious video.

The two poke fun at the often-overused concept as they kick back on the couch, watching music videos, only to wind up inside of one. Carti and Flacko end up at a cartoonish gun range in the middle of a desert with beautiful women handling some heavy artillery.

