Honestly, Playboi Carti has borrowed a few styles from others who came before him but there’s no denying his star power and currently visibility in the music world. In his new video with Lil Uzi Vert, “Woke Up Like,” the Atlanta rapper calls out the impostors on his coattails.

From a prison yard of sorts, the fashionable artists claim their turf while the inmates display their approval. Look out for Carti’s upcoming album to be released later this year.

