Philly’s PnB Rock and A-Boogie revisited one of Ms. Lauryn Hill’s most loved tracks, “X-Factor,” for a new-age remix. While thinking about their past relationships, the boys added their R&B-flavored raps on the straight-to-Soundcloud release.

READ: Watch Don Q, PNB Rock, And Fabolous Count Them Racks In “Chasing These Bands” (Video)

The Internet will have its wild thoughts about this one, but it’s already racking up the spins online. Stream both versions below.