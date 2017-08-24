U.S. Marshals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have science to thank for the capture of a fugitive. According to Fox 59, law enforcement arrested 26-year-old Ladarius Martez Blue outside a Cedar Rapids residence when Blue stepped outside to look at the solar eclipse Monday (Aug. 21).

Authorities have been looking for Blue since June, when he neglected to register as a sex offender. In 2010, Blue was convicted of a lascivious act with a minor, and a year later pled guilty for not registering as a sex offender.

Cops set up surveillance and located Blue when he tried to get a glimpse of the scientific phenomenon. It’s reported that he ran but authorities received a tip and discovered him in a yard-waste container.

Blue was taken into custody at Linn County Correctional Center, where he racked up additional charges.

So yeah, thanks, solar eclipse.