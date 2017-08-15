Fresh from Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Rap Game Tour, rising duo 2 Crucial is riding high after releasing their latest jamming project, I Set Trends 2. After being met with rave reviews from their fans, teen giants Chez and JR have come through with more fire as they brought out the visuals to their lit banger “Out Da Gym.”

The duo managed to take a page from the legendary hip-hop producer/mogul’s book and give us a turned up black-and-white visual, à la “Oh I Think They Like Me (remix).” The visuals for “Out Da Gym” bring more life to the record as it captures the exciting, youth-driven energy of the song.

VIBE chopped it up with 2 Crucial for more details behind “Out Da Gym” as they explained the concept, the crazy moments and what’s next.

What inspired the artistic direction of the video?

Chez: Well, JD (Jermaine Dupri), he made a video that was gray-and-black, and we actually went to that video and [felt it would] look right with this song. We’re flipping something old and putting it with the new generation. We’re more—

JR: We’re more turnt up, we’re more lit in it. We had to bring the “lit” to it.

1,000 Comments an I’ll Drop Out Da Gym!! #SetTrends2 who ready?? A post shared by JR (@jr_2crucial) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

It had a lot of energy in it. Speaking of that, what was one of the most fun moments of the video shoot?

Chez: The most fun moment, I think, was when everybody was around the car — the Stingray Corvette. It was crazy, and then they had everybody do the little clapping thing. Like, it was wild.

JR: It was crazy. We’re jumping out the car, mane!

So, are you guys expecting your fans to rock with this one?

Chez: Oh yeah, for sure! When we posted it to our page, we gave them a little snippet of it and they look like they was rocking with it, so yeah. I feel like they’re gonna enjoy it.

JR: Yeah, I got about a thousand comments on Instagram when I told ’em about it. I posted it and said 1,000 comments and I’ll drop it. It got up to nine [hundred] something. It’s about at a thousand though. They ready for it, basically!

What else do you all have on the way?

Chez: Man, more visuals! We got more visuals on the way. We just dropped the tape, so now we’re getting ready to drop the visuals soon.

I Set Trends 2 is now available for digital download and streaming everywhere.

Check out the full video up top.

