AfroRazones – a space for Afro-Cuban expression, archiving a Cuban manifestation of Black resistance in 2017 – was born last year inside DJ Jigüe’s Guampara Studios.

It was nurtured by a team of Cuban and U.S.-based artists and organizers (including LPZ who produces for Cuban hip-hop luminaries, Danay Suarez and Los Aldeanos) that recognized the impending changes of the current sociopolitical transitions and diplomatic relations at play.

The multimedia project, which doubles as a compilation album, proudly presents El Individuo’s “Mi Raza,” a political ode to blackness and the global afrodescendiente community. The official music video finds one half of Con100cia teaching on subject matters that would otherwise lack historical perspective and context.

Ahead of VIBE’s journey to Cuba at the end of this month, during which we’ll get to work hands on with El Individuo and other members of the island’s burgeoning hip-hop community, we proudly premiere “Mi Raza.”

