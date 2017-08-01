After years of touring, singing backup and songwriting for other artists, Bronx-born singer Kim Viera is emerging from the shadows and setting the stage for her journey with Republic Records, home of Nicki Minaj and Luis Fonsi. Her introduction to the game “GoldLining” samples a New York classic, using the Diwali Riddim in Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oh)” as a catalyst for feel-good nostalgia.

Fated for musical greatness, Viera’s mother worked as a professional backup singer for salsa legend Willie Colon, while her father founded a live event production company that boasts Madison Square Garden, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and more among its clientele.

Viera, who is of Puerto Rican descent, had this to say about her debut track: “GoldLining is an introduction to me, about who I am and my journey thus far. I wanted a record that screamed New York because I was born and raised here, and I thought it would be a great way to start telling my story.

When I wrote it, me and my cowriter wanted to really implement my true feelings about what it meant to be a relatively unknown artist who works hard, going through those ups and downs. Add that to a throwback sample from a reminiscent Lumidee track that we all loved growing up, and you’ve basically got the beginning of my story.

GoldLining has also become more of an affirmative term for me. It represents overcoming whatever obstacles we may be facing in our lives and the inner gifts and stories I’ve been wanting to share about who I am and what I have to offer the world. GoldLining is the new silverlining.”

