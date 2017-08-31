Summer ’17 has kept the island vibes coming all season. Cali’s own ymtk–short for Young Moe The Kid–continues the groove with his latest single, “Confetti.”

READ Views From The Studio: 7 Producers On The Global Spread Of Afrobeats & Dancehall

Produced by Ekzakt,Ymtk takes us straight to the dance floor as he pinpoints his attention to potential bae with all the right moves. With Derek Blythe (T.I., K.Michelle) on the guitar, the mood is effortlessly set as the artist approaches the mystery lady for a memorable dance. “Confetti” reminds us to take a break from the chaos and enjoy the cheap thrills of the love game.

“Lyrically, this song is about love being a game or gamble,” ymtk tells VIBE. “When you fall in love and truly believe you’re with “the one,” you get the feeling that you’ve won. I associate winning with confetti, champagne, etc. The hook is filled with entendres between dancing and the rigorous battle that finding true love can be.”

A post shared by ymtk (@i_am_ymtk) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Keeping true to his Bay Area roots, ymtk has a steady and strong formula to the narrative of love. His tracks like “Honestly” and “Heatwave” are a sweet addition to R&B’s resurgence in the mainstream. He’s also won over the ears of Too Short, Iamsu!, Nef The Pharaoh and Marc E. Bassy.

With subtle peaks of confidence, the singer is aware of his strong pen game. “I can sing about some player sh*t that my little cousins relate to but have my aunties catch a vibe at the same time,” he added.

“Confetti” is the first single from his forthcoming 9Song.Wav EP which features Ye Ali and P-Lo. The project comes after the release of his collaborative EP, Emoji Goats with Rexx Life Raj.

Enjoy the final sounds of summer with “Confetti” below.

READ The True Winner Of Summer ’16 Was Caribbean Culture