Looks like “The Purple One” finally gets his own Pantone color.

On Monday, Prince’s Estate and Pantone, the industry standard for all things relating to color, announced that the late singer officially has his own purple hue, Love Symbol #2, named after the iconic symbol Prince used as an emblem.

A post shared by PRINCESTAGRAM (@prince) on Apr 2, 2016 at 3:22pm PDT

“We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, ‘the purple one,’” Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said in a statement. “A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.”

The royal shade was originally inspired by the singer’s custom-made Yamaha purple piano, which was originally scheduled to go on tour with the performer before his untimely passing in 2016 at the age of 57. Prince had been using this particular shade of purple though since his release of 1984’s classic, Purple Rain.

This article was originally published on Billboard.