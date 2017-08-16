“I am a gorgeous woman. That’s not me being egotistical or narcissistic. It’s just a fact, I’m a knockout. I have confidence and je ne sais quoi. That is unmistakable. My pheromones and my chemistry and the way I walk—I am divine feminine energy.” This is how Princess Nokia, aka New York Aficionado, aka Bruja, opens up her sit-down with Genius.

READ: Princess Nokia Drops A 9-Track Ode To Harlem And Brown Girl Nation

The Harlem rapper is a proven force of feminine energy in the game. In 2016, the Afro-Boricua MC dropped her album 1992, an ode to her concrete jungle and indigenous, brown girl roots. As someone who’s brought #blackgirlmagic in all its nuances to a rap forefront, the 25-year-old rapper pridefully reasserts her rightful place in hip-hop with the Wally West-produced single “G.O.A.T.”

READ: Princess Nokia Is Singing Her “Brown Girl Blues” Amid Social Upheaval

As Destiny breaks it down to Genius, the song gives you an uncensored look at being proud of being a successful “black and brown business owner.”