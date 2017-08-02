Unfortunately, in the black community, parents have to have painful but necessary conversations with their children about how to survive in a world that has already judged them based on the color of their skin and not their abilities. Known colloquially as “the talk,” mothers and fathers of black sons and daughters have often told their kids they have to work twice as hard to get half as far, and how to conduct themselves when they get pulled over by the cops.

Procter & Gamble teamed up with My Black Is Beautiful to offer a snapshot of conversations black parents — mostly mothers — have had with their children throughout the decades about life’s ugly truths and how to not only cope but thrive. Everything from a young black boy hearing the N-word for the first time to a little girl being told she’s pretty for a black girl.

While some conservatives vowed to stop working with P&G and accused the company of race-baiting, others applauded P&G for boldly addressing an issue.

A lot of people calling the new #proctorandgamble ad racist, it’s sad because “the talks” they were having are many people’s realities — Ryan Stevens (@Cass_520) August 2, 2017