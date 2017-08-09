Quan Releases Self-Produced Single, “This Fire”

Let’s put the past behind us and relish in Donferquan aka Quan’s fresh tunes. After dropping his 2016 mixtape www.donferquan.com, the Virginia native by way of Connecticut has been releasing scattered gems for two major documentary films (Generation Iron 2 and The Hurt Business) like “All It Takez” and “Crossroadz.” At the same time, Quan has also been putting the finishing touches on his upcoming sophomore album Point Of No Return

Quan drops another heater this week for the streets appropriately called “This Fire.” The singer, rapper, producer, and songwriter lets the fire in his soul loose as he talks about his summer travels across the country to work on his music.

Point Of No Return is set to drop later this year, and will serve as the official follow-up to his debut 2009 album Walking Testimony. Until the album arrives, rock out to Quan’s “This Fire” below.