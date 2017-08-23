Earlier this month, fans rallied behind Migos’ Quavo in an attempt to get him to remake the national anthem. And after accumulating more than 7,000 signatures on the Change.org petition, Quavo has responded. According to the trap star, he’d be honored to remix the outdated song, on the condition that it reflect a more inclusive country.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper caught up with TMZ outside of an airport, where he gave his thoughts about modernizing the anthem. “There’s a lot going behind the National Anthem,” Quavo said. “I would love to do it, but I wanna do a 2017 National anthem for both people & all races. Something that’s representing now. Something that representing the modern day national anthem.”

SO THEY WANT HUNCHO TO BE FEATURED ON THE NATIONAL ANTHEM LETS ROLL — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 12, 2017

It’s unclear how Quavo could actually get away with changing the anthem, which was originally written by Francis Scott Key in 1814. But he says if he “got with some good musicians and jus write something very strong and powerful,” he thinks he might have a chance in changing history.

In the meantime, with the current national anthem still intact, many athletes and sports fans continue to sit in protest. Oakland Raiders players, Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, and Khalil Mack most recently sat on the bench during the songs entirety during a preseason game on Aug. 19.

