Let’s remember that Francis Scott Key’s “The Star-Spangled Banner” was written in 1814, and was adopted as the United States National Anthem in 1936. It has not gone through any outstanding changes, however, a man by the name of Sean Grey thinks the historic song could use a trap re-up.

READ: Watch A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti And Quavo Change Clothes In The “RAF” Video

“It’s [2017], and I think the nation should get with the times and feature Quavo on the National Anthem,” Grey wrote on his change.org petition regarding getting a Quavo verse in the National Anthem. “He’s a feature on everything else, so why not?”

The petition will be delivered to Donald Trump, United States Supreme Court, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Mike Pence. As of press time, the petition has 1,052 signatures of a 1,500 supporter goal.

A comment from a supporter read “I believe adding one of the most popular current musicians would be a great way to symbolize America’s freedom and democracy, as it would be an abstract act of evolution based on the majority’s opinion.”

READ: Beautiful Thugger Girls: Young Thug Remixes “You Said” With Quavo

While we don’t believe that this petition will change the anthem in any way, shape or form, given who is in office right now, anything is possible in this world, so never say never.