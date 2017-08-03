After a slew of allegations that R. Kelly is holding a bevy of young girls hostage in a “sex cult” surfaced, it seems like it’s getting harder for the Chicago singer to get back onstage. Residents in Fulton County, Georgia, are attempting to get his show with Live Nation canceled, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The Fulton County commissioner reportedly asked the county attorney on Wednesday (Aug. 2) to send a letter to Live Nation in an effort to get the show nixed. Additionally, a #MuteRKelly campaign started in Atlanta to encourage local radio stations to stop playing his music.

Kenyette Tisha Barnes, who is part of the campaign, asked the commissioner’s office to terminate the contract with Live Nation for the Aug. 25 event at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater. “If our demands are not met, we’re prepared to protest the concert,” Barnes said.

Kelly already has shows canceled in Dallas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge. The final decision in canceling the one in question is reportedly up to Live Nation; Fulton County owns the venue, but it’s operated by Live Nation. A representative from the company said the show will go on.