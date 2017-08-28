R. Kelly Memphis Show Canceled, Singer Blames Promoter

The southern swing of R. Kelly’s After Party Tour ended with a whimper on Sunday night (Aug. 27) when a scheduled date at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, was canceled. The venue announced the decision on Friday (Aug. 25), citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

.@rkelly concert at FedExForum this Sunday, August 27th has been cancelled. MORE: https://t.co/Lt0Bhbrlwd — FedExForum (@FedExForum) August 25, 2017

The move came amid reports that Kelly’s show at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta — where the singer has a home — went off as planned on Friday night, even as a small group of protesters held court holding signs that read “Mute R. Kelly” and “Sex Trafficking Begins Here.” Kelly has been touring under a cloud of controversy in light of a bombshell BuzzFeed report that claimed the singer had been running a sex “cult” in which he’s holding several young women at his homes in Chicago and Atlanta, dictating how they can eat, dress, bathe and recording their sexual encounters; Kelly has denied the allegations.

The Memphis cancellation brings to five the total number of shows that have been scratched on the tour so far and Kelly didn’t mince words in a Twitter statement about the abandoned show. “After back-to-back sold out shows in Atlanta, GA and Pelham, AL, Mr. Kelly would have loved nothing more than to finish the #southerntakeover portion of his After Party Tour in Memphis, TN tonight,” read a statement dated Sunday. “The decision to cancel the show was by the promoter, in breach of their agreement and out of Mr. Kelly’s control.”

STATEMENT BY R KELLY REGARDING MEMPHIS CONCERT CANCELLATION pic.twitter.com/BkAY7InJS5 — R. Kelly (@rkelly) August 28, 2017

