R. Kelly’s U.S. tour will be shorter than expected with confirmation three concerts have been scrapped and at least one other show is in doubt.

Ticketmaster’s website reveals the singer’s upcoming After Party tour dates are canceled at UNO Lakefront Arena, New Orleans (Aug. 11), Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge; and Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas. At time of writing, the remaining seven shows are slated to go ahead as planned.

of women in a kind of sex “cult” (a claim he denies). Kelly hit the stage at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach last Friday night for his first performance since those lurid claims emerged. The singer didn’t hold back on his signature outrageous antics. His fans, however, weren’t all on board. The venue, according to TMZ, appeared to be at below half-capacity in the hours leading up to the show and the news title blames slow ticket sales for the latest cancellations.

Billboard reached out to an R. Kelly rep for comment.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.