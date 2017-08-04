Rae Sremmurd are playing no games for their forthcoming project, and the duo’s latest song is crystal clear proof of this. Mike WiLL Made-It laced another heater for Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi to spray their infectious raps all over.

Dubbed “Perplexing Pegasus,” the chartoppers brag about their luxurious lifestyle and outrageous spending habits on the song. The bass-heavy single will be included on the boys’ Sremmlife 3 album — set for release later this year.

“Perplexing Pegasus” is available on iTunes now.