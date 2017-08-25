Rae Sremmurd To Join Red Bull Culture Clash In Atlanta

Red Bull’s highly-entertaining “Culture Clash” will kick-off on Friday evening (Aug. 25) in Atlanta, Ga., and this year’s edition will host Disturbing London ft. Tinie Tempah, Enjoylife ft. WondaGurl, EarDrummers ft. Mike WiLL Made-It, and Unruly ft. Popcaan.

READ: Rae Sremmurd And Mike WiLL-Made It Turn It Up On New Single, “Perplexing Pegasus”

In Mike WiLL’s corner, Rae Sremmurd will join the famed producer on stage as well as DJ Cash, Jace of Two-9 and more. For WondaGurl, the expert beatsmith will be joined by Southside, Rich Kidd, TM88 and others. To get ready for tonight’s showdown, listen to a mix by Disturbing London here.

These musicians join an impressive legion of artists who’ve clashed on stage like Wiz Khalifa, Young Guru, Major Lazer and more. The annual event stems back to its birth in 2010.

Make sure to tune in below at 8 p.m. EST.



