‘The Race’ Rapper Tay-K to Be Tried as an Adult for Captial Murder Charges

Tay-K struck gold with his latest song “The Race”, which debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the Texas-born rapper co-signs from hip-hop’s biggest names. Despite his success, his ongoing legal issues — he’s been arrested in connection to multiple murder charges — have eclipsed his rapid ascent and may very well cut his rise short. After appearing in court for his capital murder charges on Wednesday (Aug. 30), a Texas judge ruled that the viral rapper will be tried as an adult.

Tay-K, born Tamar McIntyre, is currently in prison for his involvement in multiple murder cases and was arrested in June after he removed his ankle monitor and fled Texas. He created his viral hit “The Race” on the day he made his escape, where he rapped “Fuck a beat, I was tryna beat a case/ But I ain’t beat that case, bitch I did the race,” and was captured in New Jersey on June 30.

“The judge was very clear to tell Mr. McIntyre on the record that this decision has no bearing whatsoever of his guilt/innocence in this case,” M. Trent Loftin, Tay-K’s lawyer, said in a statement issued after the judge’s ruling. “McIntyre remains upbeat after this hearing. I believe once all of the evidence is presented, Mr. McIntyre will be exonerated on all of the charges.”

The young rapper’s hit “The Race” has already jumped to the No. 49 slot on the Hot 100 since it debuted at No. 70 earlier this month. Travis Scott, Kodak Black, and Lil Bibby have previously shouted out Tay-K and Lil Yachty recently released a freestyle, rapping over the “The Race” beat.

Read the full statement below.

Tay-K’s “The Race” jumped 70 to 52 on Billboard this week. I wrote about where it came from & what happens next… https://t.co/rhxwCk5E5p — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) August 22, 2017

The story was first posted to Billboard.