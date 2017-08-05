The rap world has enjoyed the likes of Nicki Minaj, Dej Loaf, Rapsody, Remy Ma as well as newcomers like Cardi B and Kamaiyah, and now Blac Chyna has shown interest in being a member of the league.

Chyna, who is close friends with Nicki Minaj wants to take on the rap game, TMZ reports. Sources close to the model-businesswoman shared Chyna wants to make “poetry music” paired with traditional singing. Several labels have shown interest in making Chyna into the next rap star, including Capitol Records. HipHopDX has confirmed the 29-year-old has met with executives at the label.

Capitol’s urban acts include Kevin Hart’s “Chocolate Droppa” persona, Chaz French, Riche Homie Quan and Grammy-award winners like Mary J. Blige and Robert Glasper. Chyna is hoping to find a mentor in Nicki, given their lengthy friendship. Her interest in spitting bars was apparently sparked while filming a cameo in Yo Gotti’s video for “Rake It Up,” featuring the Queens entertainer.

Just to 🏁w/🇨🇳 [email protected] @blacchyna #RakeItUpVideoShoot 👀 #ItsBarbieBitch 🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

With Chyna’s journey taking her everywhere from the strip clubs to Calabasas with the Kardashians to motherhood, she’ll have plenty of inspiration to draw from.

