Red Bull Announces ‘3 Days In Philly’ Concert Series With Syd, Noname, Girlpool & More

Red Bull Sound Select is taking their 3 Days concert series to the City of Brotherly Love this year. On October 12-14, the brand will host three nights of electrifying musical performances in Philly from Syd, Noname, Girlpool, Ravyn Lenae, Andrea Valle, The Dove & The Wolf, St. Beauty, Brianna Cash and D∆WN Richard.

The festivities will kick off with an all indie rock line-up at Underground Arts, featuring headliner Girlpool, The Dove & The Wolf, and Queen of Jeans on Thursday (Oct 12). Then on Friday, Noname, Andrea Valle and Brianna Cash are taking over the venue for a funky showcase.

To finish things off, Okayplayer is hosting a cumulative show on the final night with headliner Syd as the grand finale of the weekend festival at Philly’s Trocadero Theater, along with Ravyn Lenae, St. Beauty and a DJ set by D∆WN Richard.

Tickets are available now on the official 3 Days in Philly Website.