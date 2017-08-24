Regina King definitely has her hands full this year. The star was recently tapped to direct an episode of NBC’s stellar family drama, This Is Us. And King is reportedly prepping episode 206 of the series, which is due out this Sept. 2017, Variety reports.

While King is a two-time Emmy winner, she has spent almost as much time behind the camera as she has in front. She reportedly made her directing debut in 2013, working on Southland. And since then, she has logged a number of behind-the-scenes credits on episodes of ABC’s Scandal and The Catch, BET’s Being Mary Jane, OWN’s Greenleaf, and many more.

In terms of her acting career however, it doesn’t look like King has plans of slowing down anytime soon. The actress has been nominated a third time for her role in American Crime, and she also signed an extensive deal with ABC Studios to develop No Place Safe – a drama about the Atlanta child murders that took place in the late 1970s and 80s. She will also star in the project, which is based on Kim Reid’s memoir.

There’s pretty much nothing Regina King can’t conquer. After all, her last name is king. This Is Us returns to NBC on Sept. 26.