In the wake of the Charlottesville demonstration last weekend, there’s been a call for the removal of Confederate monuments.

Statues of General Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis have been removed while North Carolina and Florida have also taken down their statues. However, a petition was started by someone who wants a statue in Virginia removed and replaced by none other than Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott.

So, where do we sign?

Nathan Coflin of Portsmouth, Va Va created his petition on Change.org and says the monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth Virginia near the intersection of Court and High needs to be replaced by a true Virginia legend.

“Getting this statue put up will be a lot of work and you may ask yourself is it worth it? I say yes and ask you to join me in letting us work it. Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it,” the petition reads. “Missy is all of us. Missy is everything the confederacy was not.”

At the time of this post, the petition has received 13, 433 supporter, just 1, 567 off from its goal. So, do you think Missy Elliott deserves a monument in Virginia? Sound off in the comments.