Remy Ma isn’t ready to let her beef with Nicki Minaj go just yet. During her appearance on the upcoming episode of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, the femcee reignited her feud by giving a eulogy for Minaj.

READ: Nicki Minaj Says She’ll Give Remy Ma 72 Hours To “Drop A Hit”

The newest episode has not aired yet, but the network dropped a teaser showing one of the rounds from the improv series. In the clip, Remy and the other players engage in a game of “Rest in Peace,” in which the groups are asked to give funny eulogies for random celebrities.

Comedian Emmanuel Hudson initially stepped up to the mic when Nicki’s name was shown on the tombstone, but quickly traded places with Remy after the crowd began chanting her name. Of course, the “All The Way Up” rapper obliged the audience’s request and made her way to the center of the stage. But when she bent down to the mic, she simply said: “Shether,” referencing her vicious diss track.

To be fair, it wasn’t exactly Remy’s fault that she was dragged back into the ring. After all, when the fans call, you have to deliver. Nevertheless, Remy and Nicki have gone back and forth, throwing shots on various tracks for quite some time now. Her latest eulogy brings back memories of the time she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in funeral attire and stated that she buried her competition once and for all.

READ: Remy Ma Claps Back On Her “Mask Off” Freestyle

A lot of fans now are probably hoping this beef is buried too. The new episode of Wild ‘N Out airs on Aug. 10, at 11/10 C, but check out the sneak peek here.