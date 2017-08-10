Rick Ross added some new names to his “She on My D!ck (Remix),” which originally featured only Gucci Mane. For this Apple Music exclusive, Meek Mill, Young Dolph, and Bruno Mali join the politically incorrect revamp.

The track was featured on Rozay’s latest album, Rather You Than Me.

Rick Ross currently stars as a guest judge on VH1’s talent reality show Signed — you can view the full schedule here.

